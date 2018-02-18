‘He did it:’ Family sure recently dead man was killer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The husband and grandfather of the victims in a double homicide says he’s sure that the man who was wanted for questioning in the case was the killer.

“Oh, I know he did it. I know he did it,” Darrell Brown said of Norman Muhammad Jr.

Muhammad, a parole absconder, was arrested in Kentwood earlier this month. He immediately complained of not feeling well and was taken to the hospital, where he remained under guard until he died Friday. Police say the medical examiner’s preliminary findings indicated it was the result of a natural disease that was exacerbated when he tried to run from police before his arrest.

He was wanted for questioning in the deaths of 46-year-old Germaine Bulloch-Brown and her grandson, 2-year-old King Talbert, who were fatally shot Jan. 17 at Brown’s home in Grand Rapids’ Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police haven’t called Muhammad a suspect in the double murder or even a person of interest, but Darrell Brown is confident in saying Muhammad was responsible.



“She wrote in a book stating that if anything ever happened to her, it was Norman, and he threatened her the day before she got killed. And (Muhammad said) if she came home to me and the child that he was going to murder her and the rest of the family,” Brown told 24 Hour News 8 Sunday.

He had been married to Germaine Brown for 20 years.

“I fell in love with her by her eyes. She had beautiful eyes,” Brown said of his wife.

But he said she had recently been headed down a dangerous path, hanging out with the wrong people, including Muhammad. She was a recovering drug addict and he was worried she was using again.

About a month and a half before the murder, he said, she was asked not come home to keep their son, a minor, in a safe environment.

“We could see that she was breaking down mentally again, but she refused to go get some help,” Brown said.

24 Hour News 8 asked Brown if his wife was having an affair with Muhammad.

“That I can’t say. She told (me) they wasn’t. And I think he kind of liked her. But you know, Germaine was just looking for the excitement of the night life,” Brown said.

A few weeks before the murders, she started coming home more often. He said she seemed to have reached a turning point the day she was murdered.

“She grabbed both my hands and started crying and said, ‘I want my family back.’ And I told her, I said, ‘It’s no problem, hon. We always loved you, but you need to get yourself together. You’ve always been welcome home,'” Brown said.

He left her at the house to run some errands. When he returned, he discovered she and their grandson had been shot.

“There’s nothing we can do,” Brown said. “All we can say is it was some bad decisions made and this happened. We don’t understand why it happened.”

Brown says he intends to contact police Monday because he wants whoever was harboring Muhammad to charged.

“I still would like to know why, especially with my grandson,” Brown said. “He was 2 years old. Why did you take his life?”

