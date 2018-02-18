Police: Suspect stole car from driveway, injures owner

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole a vehicle in a woman’s driveway early Sunday morning.

Portage police say crews responded to the 5600 Block of Lovers Lane for a report of a car theft just after 1 a.m.

The victim told police she saw a man dressed in all black attempting to steal her car from her driveway.

Police say the woman attempted to stop the theft by getting into her car through the passenger side door as the suspect continued to drive away.

The victim was dragged for a short distance, which caused minor scraping injuries to her knees.

She then called 9-1-1.

Authorities say the suspect got away, but the stolen car was found about a block from the owner’s home by a neighbor.

No one was inside of the vehicle.

A K-9 unit attempted to track the suspect down, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

