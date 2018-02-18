USA in 3rd, 4th after ice dance short program

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir lead the ice dance competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics after a record-breaking short program set to the rock music of the Rolling Stones, the Eagles and Santana.

The Canadian duo scored 83.67 points to lead their training partners and biggest rivals, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, by more than a point heading into Tuesday’s free dance.

>>Watch: Virtue/Moir short dance

The French couple scored 81.93 points for their Latin short program.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S. are third, two-hundredths of a point ahead of their compatriots, Alex and Maia Shibutani. Fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates are seventh.

>>Watch: Hubbell/Donohue short dance | Chock/Bates short dance

All three American ice dancing teams have Michigan connections.

