To The Point: MI income tax

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After changes were made to the federal tax code, Michigan lawmakers had to work to change an exemption that was accidentally done away with.

Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, was part of the process of bringing a personal exemption back to Michigan taxpayers.

“(We) addressed the issue with federal tax reform with the personal exemption in Michigan going away,” he said. “We brought that back so you get the personal exemption here in Michigan, and we actually increased it. So, over the next four years, it will go to $4900 per individual from $4500 you have. It’s great to be able to support tax relief for families in Michigan.”

Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, said it was about fixing Washington’s mistake.

“This was something we had to do as a state to really go back and fix some of the, I believe, the hastily passed income tax changes at the federal level things that President Trump tried to push through,” Sabo said. “We had to go back and fix it for our residents here in Michigan to make sure that they weren’t going to be overtaxed,” he said.

Sabo also talked about concerns and the long-term impact of reducing revenue to the state.

Hear more from Albert and Sabo in the above Feb. 18, 2018 edition of “To The Point.”

