Victims’ loved ones urge stronger gun laws





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people read the names of loved ones and showed their photos at a Sunday vigil for victims of gun violence.

The event at Galilee Baptist Church in Kalamazoo was meant to help families memorialize the victims and continue to grieve, but also carried a broader message about what can be done to prevent gun violence.

“Every time I see her face or something like this, it stirs up feelings,” Malinda Ligon-Whitley, whose niece died as a result of gun violence, said. “Bitter again when I hear it, something about guns. You don’t know what goes into a person’s mind when they do stuff like that. And I miss her. Her family misses her.”

She and others who were at the vigil want something to change.

“We have so many states now with virtually no regulations in terms of who can get a gun. There’s hardly any background check,” vigil organizer Linda MacDonald said.

A member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, she says there need to be better laws to prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands and onto the streets.

“We’ve come here through a process and now we have to start another process to change where we are,” she said.

But what about arguments that the Second Amendment protects peoples’ rights to buy guns?

“If you research the Second Amendment, you’ll see that it wasn’t intended to be taken like that,” Michelle Theordore, another member of Moms Demand Action, said. “For the first 200 years, the Second Amendment was intended to be a collective right, and not an individual right.”

