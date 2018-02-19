Advancing technology for heart and stroke care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is Heart Month, a time to take stock of our health and make improvements. Everyday, the surgeons at Spectrum Health Medical Group are making advancements in technology for heart and stroke treatments. Dr. Edward Murphy, a Cardiothroacic surgeon for Spectrum Health Medical Group, discusses the advancements for minimally invasive cardiothoracic surgery.

Spectrum Health offers a variety of procedures that would not have been possible less than a decade ago. These different types of cardiac and thoracic surgeries may help patients spend less time recovering and more time engaging in their everyday life. Once a patient’s care is complete, Spectrum Health develops a collaborative follow-up and management plan to provide the best care for their patients.

If interested in learning more, everyone is invited to join Spectrum Health Medical Group on their Doctor Dialogue Series on Thursday, February 22 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. This free seminar will allow the community to hear from experts on topics related to heart health and noninvasive surgical techniques. A behind-the-scenes demonstration of the Davinci Robot and dinner will also be provided.

Register online at spectrumhealth.org/doctordialogue or call 616.267.2626. Those who cannot attend may also watch the presentation live on the Spectrum Health’s Facebook Page.

