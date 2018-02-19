Breastfeeding education helping moms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During this Black History Month, we’re focusing on issues in the African American community that need to be an important part of a conversation year round. Today, we have Barb Hawkins Palmer and Bonita Agee from the Moms Helping Moms group, here to talk to us about the importance of breastfeeding education.

Moms Helping Moms Breastfeed Program is a peer-to-peer breastfeeding support initiative for African American women. The goal is to transform public health practice toward greater racial equity in breastfeeding initiation and duration rates amongst African Americans living in the Grand Rapids area.

The breastfeeding program is part of H.U.G.S, or Helping Us Grow Strong. It’s a weekly support group for pregnant & breastfeeding women of color. Women learn about breast care, how to pump & store milk, how to learn your baby’s cues as well as how to include dad in the breastfeeding process.

H.U.G.S

Helping Us Grow Strong

Call: 616-391-3940

Every Wednesday from 12:30pm-2pm

City Life Church – 574 S. Division Avenue Grand Rapids

Limited transportation and limited childcare provided

