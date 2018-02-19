Calls for action after FHN ‘blackface’ incident

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Public comment at the Forest Hills Public Schools Board of Education meeting lasted nearly two hours Monday evening as angry students, parents and community members sounded off about a recent incident in which a high school student put dark brown makeup on his face.

The incident involving a senior at Forest Hills Northern happened earlier this month. The student, who is white, put makeup for dark complexions on his face in an apparent attempt to make himself appear black. Photos were posted online and were soon shared thousands of times. Offended students and community members said it was an example of blackface.

“We should not be comfortable with these types of behaviors that are essentially rooted in white nationalism and white supremacy,” Cle Jackson, the president of the Grand Rapids chapter of the NAACP, told board members Monday at the packed meeting at Meadowbrook Elementary.

Jackson went on to demand that the student be psychologically evaluated and undergo implicit bias training. He also said the school board should elect a member who is a person of color to help buck what many said was deep-seated racism.

Superintendent Daniel Behm previously told 24 Hour News he did not believe the student’s actions were motivated by racism. Many commenters were skeptical.

“When … they said that the child said he did it without malice — I look at young people and I don’t rush to judgment or call anyone a liar — but if it’s done without malice, then this board has really failed this child,” Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, who is also a radio show host, said.

Several parents said their children experienced racism and intolerance at Forest Hills, with one mother saying her son transferred out of the district as a result.

Behm responded at the end of the meeting, pledging action to ensure all children feel welcome and achieve in the district.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who’s here tonight,” he said. “Many speakers spoke and I took notes on all of it. I appreciate you taking the time to come here to help make our schools, our community, our state, our nation better for children. And when it’s better for children, it will be better for all of us.”

Behm previously told 24 Hour News 8 the teen involved in the incident is still a student in the district. It’s unknown if he faced any discipline.

The week after the incident, many students, staff members and administrators wore all black clothing as a show of solidarity.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

