Get in shape – on your time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to get in shape, a good place to start is with the right plan and the right trainer! Today we’re introducing you to both. Emily Langlois owns “Fit on Your Time”.

Emily Langlois is an online personal trainer who helps women lose weight, see definition and love their bodies through 6-week exercise and nutrition programs. It consists of 30 minute workouts that you can do on your time from anywhere. You may take the guides with you to the gym or do the workouts in your home. There is also a FIT Guide, that consists of an Exercise Glossary, Nutrition Coaching, 6-week Progressive Exercises, Calendar, Welcome Video and Free Recipe Book!

www.fitonyourtime.com

