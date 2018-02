Havard Lorentzen wins 500m gold, sets new Olympic record

All it takes is four years. In four years, Havard Lorentzen (NOR) went from finishing 32nd in Sochi to first in PyeongChang.

The 25-year old set a new 500m Olympic record on the way to his first Olympic medal.

Norway rank second all-time in the 500m with 14 medals, but had not won one in 50 years prior to Lorentzen.

Cha Min-Kyu (KOR) and Tingyu Gao (CHN) followed the Norwegian on the podium.

Cha tied Casey Randolph’s (USA) Olympic record in the 500m, only to have the record broken by .01 of a second.

Through 12 skaters, all of the American speed skaters were out of medal contention.

As expected, Mitch Whitmore was the fastest American in the 500m, finishing in 35.13 seconds.

Jonathan Garcia . Garcia was initially penalized for a false start.

Kimani Griffin (USA) completed his Olympic debut in 35.38 seconds

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit