Learn about back and neck pain solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If neck and back pain are interfering with your day to day life, now is the time to do something about it! Here to tell us about a non-invasive technique is Dr. Christopher Miller, our Expert in Neck and Back Pain, along with one of his patients, Bridgette.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Stop suffering from:

Herniated or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Sciatica and Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery – Seating is limited – only 12 seats remain. Dinner is catered by On the Border.

New Patient Consultation

Call (616) 328-6130

Find solutions for your pain

$49 new patient consultation & orthopedic/neurological exam

First 8 callers only

Get answers & solutions to your pain

Excludes Medicaid

Go online to www.WestMIDRX.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

