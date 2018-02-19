Metro Health Village hosts ‘Olympics’ for seniors





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — With her 80th birthday on Thursday, Sally Jo Orr is competing in the Olympics — the Metro Health Village’s 1st annual Winter Senior Olympics, that is.

“We really wanted the residents to be able to incorporate what’s going on in the actual world around them and we felt like doing the senior Olympics in conjunction with the regular Olympics would be a good way to do that, so the residents could watch the Olympics and take participate in some fun Olympic events,” Syndi Richmond, the director of excitement at First & Main Assisted Living of Metro Health Village, told 24 Hour News 8.

Orr is sold.

“Isn’t this exciting? I mean, I’ve never been in the Olympics before. I think this is wonderful,” she said.

From national banners to an Olympic flame, Monday’s opening ceremony was just the beginning of what’s to come in the week ahead. They’ll have table tennis, cane hockey and, of course, curling.

“I love curling. I think it’s one of the best events and I’ve missed most of it on TV because there’s been other things going on,” Orr said.

Who can blame her? When you live in a place with a “director of excitement,” you might fall behind on your TV viewing.

Orr has a full week of Olympic events on her schedule.

“I’m going to try everyone one,” she said. “Unless there’s a race one, and I can’t do that because I have a broken hip.”

