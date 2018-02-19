Mixed-use development in Kzoo gets initial OK

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans are in the works for a new $60 million, seven-story mixed use building in downtown Kalamazoo.

At its Monday afternoon meeting, the Kalamazoo Downtown Development Authority exercised its right to first refusal on Lot 9 at the southwest corner of E. Water Street and N. Edwards Street, directly across from Arcadia Creek Festival Place. The DDA approved selling the property to Catalyst Development Company.

That’s the first step in building the new structure, which preliminary plans indicate would be 300,000 square feet and contain office space and apartments, five of which would be set aside for affordable housing.

The development will include 315 public parking spaces — an increase from the current 280. The plan will also retain 80 spots in a surface lot on the west end of the current Lot 9.

If the process goes smoothing, ground could be broken sometime this year.

24 Hour News 8’s Brady Gillum talked with Downtown Kalamazoo Inc. President Andrew Haan about the project’s impact on downtown. Tune in for that report at 5 p.m.

