Olympic short track preview: Men’s 500m

How to watch

Heats: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 5: a.m. ET

Who to watch for

Wu Dajing, China: Dajing has struggled so far in PyeongChang finishing well outside the podium in the 1000m and 1500m, but should still be the favorite in the 500m. Since claiming silver in this event in Sochi, he has won a medal in the distance at each of the last four world championships, including back-to-back world titles in 2014 and 2015.

Sjinkie Knegt, Netherlands: So far in PyeongChang Knegt has had mixed results. In the 1500m he won silver, while in the 1000m he finished 16th. In Sochi, Knegt won bronze in the 1000m.

Knegt enters PyeongChang as the reigning world champion in this event, though he has had stronger results in the longer distances to start the Olympic year.

Despite South Korea’s overall dominance over the sport of short track, this event has been a weak spot for the host nation. A South Korean man hasn’t won 500m gold since Chae Ji-Hoon won the inaugural Olympic title in 1994. This year the South Koreans have a chance of breaking the trend.

Seo Yi-Ra, South Korea: Seo is the reigning world champion and finished third in this event at last year’s World Championships, which he followed up with a second-place result at the Shanghai World Cup this fall. At the 2018 Games, Seo has won bronze in the 1000m.

Lim Hyo-Jun, South Korea: Lim has had a dream Olympic debut winning the gold medal in the 1500m and fourth in the 1000m. In the 500m, Lim finished second in the at the Budapest World Cup.

Samuel Girard, Canada: Girard enters the 500m off a gold medal in the 1000m. Before the Games, Girard just missed the 500m podium at last year’s World Championships, finishing fourth. The 21-year-old bounced back to win the 500m event at the Dordrecht World Cup, which led him to a third-place finish in the 500m fall World Cup standings.

The Americans

Who’s competing: John-Henry Krueger, Aaron Tran, and Thomas Hong

Krueger is the the most likely American to get on the podium. Krueger finished 15th in the 500m at last year’s World Championships after being eliminated in the quarterfinal round.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Viktor Ahn (RUS)

Silver: Vladimir Grigoryev (RUS)

Bronze: Sjinkie Knegt (NED)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Seo Yi-Ra (KOR)

Silver: Liu Shaoang (HUN)

Bronze: Charles Hamelin (CAN)

