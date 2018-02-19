Photos: Shib Sibs compete in short dance in Pyongchang

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Check out photos of Alex and Maia Shibutani competing in short dance at South Korea 2018.

Photos: Alex and Maia Shibutani Compete in Short Dance at South Korea 2018

