Police searching for missing Van Buren Co. boy

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy in Van Buren County.

Xavier Preston was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday in the yard outside of his house in the 72000 block of 24th Avenue in Covert Township, south of South Haven.

He is described by Covert Township police as being around 4-foot tall and 60 pounds. Xavier was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, sweatpants and green winter boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covert Township Police Department at 269.764.8100.

