Risk of flooding increases across West Michigan





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Normally in February, when we forecast 1 to 3 inches of precipitation, we are talking snow. But for the next few days, it will be rain.

The problem? It will combine with melting snow and a saturated ground that will exacerbate the flooding issue. Not all of the snow melted this past weekend. There still remains approximately 0.5 to 1.5 inches of liquid equivalent across Southwest Lower Michigan.

West Michigan typically receives its heaviest precipitation events when it can tap moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As you can see from the water vapor loop, the Gulf of Mexico is wide open for business.

What will extract the moisture is a slow-moving area of low pressure and associated warm and cold fronts that will track through Lower Michigan.

There will be plenty of water to extract from the atmosphere. Near record-high values for this time of year will exist across Southern Lower Michigan. The definition of precipitable water is the measure of the depth of liquid water at the surface that would result after precipitating all of the water vapor in a vertical column over a given location, usually extending from the surface to 300 mb.

All the ingredients are there for the potential of heavy rain with the chance of a thundershower.

Other forecast models are on the same page in terms of the potential for heavy rainfall. The record rainfall for Feb. 19, which was 0.85 inches, was set in 1939. The record rainfall for Feb. 20 is 1.40 inches, which was set way back in 1898.

All these factors have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for all of Central and Southern Lower Michigan until 5 p.m. Wednesday. This corresponds with many other river flood warnings throughout West Michigan that you can see on woodtv.com’s weather alerts page.

Storm Team 8 will track where the heaviest rainfall will occur and will continue to update you throughout this event.

—

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Sign up for school closing text or email alerts

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

