Stabenow visits GRCC, advocates labor training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was not so long ago that finding a job in Michigan was difficult, if not impossible, for many. Now, a lack of properly trained workers is drawing the attention of employers and lawmakers.

Michigan’s senior senator says the top issue she hears from business owners is that they can’t find the talent that they need.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, came to the Leslie E. Tassel M-TEC facility at Grand Rapids Community College, a center that focuses on skilled and technical training, to talk about the need for more money for such programs and more awareness of career opportunities that don’t necessarily require a four-year college degree.

“In the last two years, visiting about 145 small businesses, everyone said the same thing,” Stabenow said. “One company said to be I’ve got enough contracts for two shifts, I’ve got enough workers for one shift — very common. So that’s why I’m focused on this. I want to make sure we’re lifting up and supporting partnerships that exist whether it be skilled trades or community colleges working with businesses.”

In addition to working with her Republican colleagues to find more job training money, Stabenow is also focused on awareness. She says Michigan is near the bottom when it comes to having enough high school counselors to help make students aware of the options they have when they graduate. She is advocating for a big increase in such positions.

