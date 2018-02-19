Substation problem causes outage in Montcalm Co.

Related Coverage Michigan Power Outages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Equipment problems at a substation in Edmore caused a large power outage in Montcalm and surrounding counties Monday evening.

More than 6,000 customers were without power in Montcalm County, with a couple thousand more affected in Mecosta, Ionia, Gratiot, Isabella and Clinton counties, Consumers Energy’s interactive power outage map shows.

A Consumers spokesman told 24 Hour News 8 that the cause of the equipment failure at the distribution substation was not yet known, but crews were working to fix the problem.

Service was expected to be restored around 10:15 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

