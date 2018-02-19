Suspicious death: Body found on Ionia Co. road

DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead on a road in Ionia County.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, deputies found a body on the northbound lanes of Charlotte Highway between Cutler and Peake roads in Danby Township, south of Portland.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Hoppes of Portland, according to an Ionia County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At this time, deputies said investigators are treating his death as suspicious. It’s unknown if Hoppes was killed during a crash or by other means, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.0400 or Silent Observer at 616.527.0107.

