Whitecaps holding open auditions for organist

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps are putting out a call for an organist to play live during games at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Application information can be found on the Whitecaps’ website. Open auditions are scheduled for March 3 starting at 10 a.m.; applicants should come prepared with a number of songs.

The organist will have to know how to play “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” “The Star Spangled Banner” and other fan favorites.

“This will be our 25th season and we wanted to bring back a ballpark favorite,” Whitecaps Promotions Manager Matt Hoffman said in a Monday release. “We’re looking for someone who can play the favorites and include their personal style in the game.”

The Whitecaps open the season April 5 at home versus the South Bend Cubs.

