Businessman goes MIA with customers’ pianos





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nicole Smith has always loved her John Broadwood & Sons piano.

“It was my grandfather’s in England. It was shipped to the United States several years ago after my grandparents both died. It’s 125 years old. It’s pretty special,” she said.

But when she moved in 2014, she realized the piano wouldn’t fit in her new place. She called around and ended up hiring Christian Brothers Piano in Grand Rapids to store the family heirloom. Since then, she has paid the company a monthly fee.

Then last month, her check was returned in the mail.

“So I called to find out what was happening and the phone number had been disconnected, the website taken down and it seemed that this guy left without a trace with the piano and everything,” Smith said.

She’s one of three customers who told Target 8 that Christian Brothers Piano had seemed to vanish, leaving them without a clue about what happened to their pianos.

Molly Sherwood hired the company to refurbish her Everett Baby Grand in April 2016, paying a more than $2,000 deposit. Her repeated attempts to check on the progress of the work — phone calls, online messages and even stopping by the shop — went unanswered.

“I feel taken advantage of,” she said. “(It’s) extremely frustrating. I’m out a bunch of money and now I don’t have the piano that was one of my most cherished possessions.”

County records show the owner of Christian Brothers is Gregory Allan Grill, a man with three retail fraud convictions dating back more than 25 years.

Target 8 found tracking him down was just as difficult as his customers said.

When Target 8 called the phone number listed for the business, an auto recording said the line had been “changed, disconnected or is no longer in service.” The Christian Brothers website is gone and there hasn’t been activity on the Facebook page in three years — only a number of complaints and one-star reviews.

At a listed business address on Fairbanks Street NE, there were a couple of discarded pianos, but no Grill.

At a Plainfield Avenue storefront, which was the last address listed for the shop and Grill’s last registered address, the only person around was a man doing renovations who had never heard of Grill. It turns out the landlord ended Grill’s lease at the end of 2017.

Target 8 learned Grill had been storing some pianos at a space near 28th Street and Division Avenue that is now run by Grand Rapids Piano, but there was no sign of either Smith or Sherwood’s pianos there. The owner of Grand Rapids Piano said Grill picked up nearly all of the pianos he was responsible for a long time ago.

Grill’s sister told Target 8 she cut ties with him but believes he is in Florida.

Target 8 got tip that Grill or an associate of his may have been recently spotted at a strip mall along 44th Street and Division Avenue. No one was there when Target 8 arrived, but there were pianos inside. The woman listed as the shop’s owner said the space was being listed to a Greg Allan.

She provided a phone number with a Florida area code — the same one Grill’s sister provided. When Target 8 called that number, we got a voicemail for “Apollo Piano.”

Smith, Sherwood and a third couple — a husband and wife in Indiana who say Grill has their piano for restoration and hasn’t returned it or their messages — have all filed reports with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Christian Brothers has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau. The BBB said Grill hasn’t responded to any of the complaints filed against his company.

Target 8 tried reaching Grill by phone, email and on Facebook. As of late Monday afternoon, none of the messages had been returned.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

