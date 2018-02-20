2 cows with bovine TB found in Kalamazoo Co.

Related Coverage Bovine TB identified in Ottawa Co. cattle herd

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Backtracking some Ottawa County cows that were found to have bovine tuberculosis, authorities found more infected cows in a Kalamazoo County roping cattle herd.

Two of the Kalamazoo County cows were found to have the disease. They were removed from the rest of the herd, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a Tuesday release.

Authorities checked the Kalamazoo County herd because infected cows had spent time there. Those cows originated in an infected herd in Indiana and ended up in Ottawa County, where they were recently discovered and destroyed.

As in Ottawa County, authorities have set up a three-mile surveillance area around where the Kalamazoo County herd lived. All the cattle in that area will be tested for bovine TB within the next six months as a precaution to stem the spread of the disease.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says bovine tuberculosis can cause TB in people who consume contaminated unpasteurized dairy products or have direct contact with a wound. But the CDC says bovine TB is responsible for less than 2 percent of total human TB cases in the U.S. Beef cattle processors check for the bovine TB and pasteurization kills the bacteria in milk.

MDARD is holding a public meeting to provide information about the infected Kalamazoo County cows at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Kellogg Biological Station Academic Building Auditorium on E. Gull Lake Drive in Hickory Corners.

The investigation into the Ottawa County bovine TB cases continues.

