2 suspects sought in Kalamazoo armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery in Kalamazoo Monday night.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a business in the 3700 block of Mt. Olivet Road, south of G Avenue.

Police say two suspects, one armed with a dark-colored handgun, entered the business. The suspects jumped over the counter and forced the clerk to the floor. Before leaving the store, they stole cash and cigarettes, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white gloves. The second suspect was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black gloves. Both also had their faces covered with bandanas, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994, the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

