AAA: Statewide average gas prices fall 11 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 11 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club announced Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.45 per gallon. Prices are about 19 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.34 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest was about $2.67 per gallon in the Marquette area.

The Detroit-area’s average decreased about 8 cents to about $2.49 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

