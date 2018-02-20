BC fire chief taking leave of absence

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek Fire Chief Dave Schmaltz is taking a leave of absence to “focus on his personal well-being and consider his future options,” a city release said.

During the absence, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker will act as the director of fire and police services for the city. A city release said Battle Creek administrators expect the interim duties to last up to six months.

The release said Schmaltz has checked in with city administrators on a regular basis regarding the matter, but didn’t elaborate further.

