Big Announcement from Former CWC Award Winner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mind Meets Music is an academic achievement program that uses music to enhance literacy skills of underserved students. It revealed some of its results of a new independent study showing student gains in proficiency in both literacy and math on Daybreak this morning.

Mind Meets Music is dedicated to the development of the whole child, and we are excited to share data that shows the success our program is having,” said Monique Salinas PhD, Mind Meets Music’s founder and executive director. Full results will be publicly released on Thursday, February 22.

