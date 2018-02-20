Catching up with ‘Today Show’ hosts at the Olympics

[WATCH VIDEO: Click or tap here to watch the tour]

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — Each and every morning, millions of Americans tune in for the “Today Show.”

Nexstar Olympic Reporter Aaron Nolan went backstage to talk with “Today Show” anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

The time difference from South Korea to the U.S. anywhere from 14 to 16 hours, so the “Today Show” has become more like the late night party show behind the scenes.

From pop music to Olympic medalists, one show is supplying the spectacle.

“I don’t know if there’s anything more impressive than the “Today Show” on the road for the Olympics. It is, as you are seeing, a huge production,” Guthrie said.

This is the first Olympic Games for the duo. Last month, Kotb was named co-anchor of the program.

When asked if they immediately knew the relationship would work, the anchors agreed that it would.

“We did,” Kotb said. “There was something about sitting next to Savannah, especially, after all of that stuff went down at the show, and when you are in crisis mode, everyone’s true colors come out. I think, you see them for who they really are, and I think we bonded through that and realize as we were going we are building a friendship. It’s weird to see it happening on TV, but that’s what’s happening.”

Without a doubt, their friendship shines bright not only on camera but behind it as well.

As for their favorite story from the Olympics, both responded with the redemption of Nathan Chen. He came in as the gold medal favorite, but had to make history after to mediocre skates by landing six quads in one routine.

