Elise Christie fails to reach 1000m quarterfinal

Elise Christie’s Olympic nightmare continued in the 1000m.

After suffering an injury in the 1500m Saturday, Christie was able to start the 1000m, but was tripped before the first curve, forcing a restart.

In the second race, Christie appeared to be injured but after a slow start was able to get into second place to advance to the quarterfinal. The good news was short lived for the British skater as Christie was issued a yellow card for multiple penaties, disqualfying her yet again.

Canada and South Korean advanced three skaters each.

Americans Jessica Kooreman and Lana Gehring did not advance to the quarterfinals.

Kooreman attempted tro make an inside move late, but could not get ahead, while Gehring was unable to catch up to Marianne St-Gelais and Kim A-Lang following a slow start.

