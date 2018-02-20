Ex-coach’s appeal for shorter sentence denied

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Rockford rowing coach who recorded teen girls while they changed their clothes has lost his bid for a reduced sentence.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals published a decision Tuesday rejecting Timothy Vallier’s appeal, which argued his sentence was “substantively unreasonable.”

Vallier was sentenced in May 2017 to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges in September 2016.

The court said in its opinion that even though Vallier had no prior criminal history, his sentence was reasonable and that “the number of victims and Vallier’s pattern of activity substantially enhanced his offense level.”

The opinion noted he recorded 86 videos, 62 of which contained identifiable victims.

In support of his argument that the sentence is excessive, Vallier contended that the district court failed to fully consider a number of sentencing factors. In imposing the sentence, which was below guidelines, the district court recognized that Vallier did not upload the videos to the internet or otherwise distribute them and that there was no evidence of inappropriate physical contact with the victims.

Vallier was arrested in July 2016 after two Rockford High School crew team members found a video camera in the team’s SUV, which was under Vallier’s control. That camera contained recordings of female rowing team members changing their clothes. When authorities searched Vallier’s computer, they found more videos recorded in the boathouse used by the Northview and Rockford crew teams and the locker room at Rockford Public Schools’ Freshman Center.

He is in a federal prison in Ohio. His earliest release date is in 2035.

