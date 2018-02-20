Finding the right mortgage for your next home purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you in the market for a new home? Maybe you’re buying for the first time, or looking to upsize or downsize, there’s a lot that goes into the purchase of a home. Today we have Scott Dobson from Consumers Credit Union here to talk about mortgage options.

Consumers Credit Union is based in West Michigan and has offices across the area including the Kalamazoo area, Holland, South Haven, Battle Creek and Grand Rapids. They are a full service financial institution serving customers with everything from checking to mortgages to business banking and your retirement.

In this housing market, when homes are selling very quickly, Dobson says it’s important to be pre-approved so you can make an offer on a home as soon as you find one. It’s a lot less stressful than finding your dream home, then applying for a mortgage and hoping someone else doesn’t buy your home while you wait. You can go online now to Consumers Credit Union website and apply online, come in to one of their offices, or call them and talk to a mortgage loan officer.

We talked with Dobson about mortgage options with Consumers Credit Union. Anyone who is looking to purchase a home is eligible for a Consumers Zero down mortgage. It’s not limited to first-time home buyers, but is for primary owner-occupied residences only.

If the Zero down mortgage does not work for you, Consumers Credit Union has a number of other solutions to custom-make your mortgage. They can assist you with a 10, 15, 20, 25 or 30 year-term mortgage, as well as construction lending and more.

Every single mortgage loan is reviewed by our underwriting department, which Is located right here in West Michigan, by real people who really want to help our members.

800.991.2221

269.345.7804

https://www.consumerscu.org/

