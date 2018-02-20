Flooding causes road closures in Kalamazoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Rain and melting snow are causing flooding and road closures in Kalamazoo County Tuesday.

Park Street between Crosstown Parkway and Forest Street is closed due to flooding Tuesday morning. Drivers are advised to take Park Street to Maple Street; Maple Street to Reed Street; Reed Street to Portage Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic conditions

The right-center and left lanes of Crosstown Parkway near Howard Street are closed due to water over the roadway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

According to the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority, one lane of southbound US-131 south of Eliza Street near Southcraft is blocked due to a large pothole.

The National Weather Service advises drivers who see water covering the roadway to “turn around, don’t drown.” A flood warning has been issued for all of West Michigan, including Kalamazoo County, until 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

—–

Online:

Road Commission of Kalamazoo County

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

