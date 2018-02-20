Governor orders flags lowered for officer killed in crash

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Detroit police officer who died after his unmarked patrol car crashed on the city’s southwest side.

The flags will be lowered Tuesday for Darren Weathers on all state buildings and within the Capitol complex. State residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations can follow suit.

A funeral for Weathers also has been scheduled for Tuesday at Detroit’s Second Ebenezer Church. The 25-year-old died last week after he apparently lost control of his car, crashed into another vehicle and slammed into a brick wall or metal pylon.

Weathers served in the U.S. Army and the Michigan National Guard before joining the Detroit Police Department.

Photo courtesy: WDIV/ClickOnDetroit.com

