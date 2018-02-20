Guilty plea after teen attacked due to sexuality

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who beat and robbed a Muskegon Heights teen, stripping the victim of his clothes, has pleaded guilty as charged.

At a Feb. 15 hearing, Trevon Godbolt admitted to unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Under the terms of a plea agreement with the judge, Godbolt was sentenced along the lower end of guidelines and ordered to 2 years in prison. He’ll also have to pay fines and fees totaling nearly $650.

He was also sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which means he won’t have a criminal record if he abides by a set of condition and doesn’t get into any more trouble.

Authorities say Godbolt lured the 17-year-old victim to Edgewood School in Muskegon Heights on Nov. 4, then attacked him. Two girls, ages 13 and 14, recorded the assault and later posted it on Facebook. In the video, Godbolt can be heard calling the victim gay and using the N-word as he punched him. Godbolt ordered the victim to take off his clothes, after which the victim fled.

Godbolt was arrested after authorities released images of him to the public and asked for help to find him. The two girls who recorded the assault also face charges of unarmed robbery and unlawful posting of a message.

Authorities say the victim was targeted because of his sexual orientation, but they couldn’t charge Godbolt with ethnic intimidation because sexual orientation isn’t included in the guidelines for that crime.

Shortly after the attack, the teen told 24 Hour News 8 he is proud of who he is and that he refused to be intimidated.

