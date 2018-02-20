Learn design tricks at The Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re someone who loves to learn new things and get involved in the community, the staff at Samaritas Senior Living have you covered. Samaritas Senior Living launched The Academy in 2016, with the vision for Samaritas Senior Living to be known as the place where people go to learn, engage and partner together. Through a variety of classes, participants have the opportunity to learn new talents, grow as individuals and as a community, and enjoy shared experiences.

Samaritas is teaming up with local designer, Lauren Figueroa, to hold a design class. “Don’t use that Tone with Me Basics of Interior Design.” Wednesday February 28 at 5 p.m. Must sign up at www.samaritas.org/theacademy

The Academy offers classes in all types of different subjects. From fashion to etiquette to wine tastings, and more, there’s something for everyone!

