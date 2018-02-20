GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Teaching our students CPR before they graduate would put 100,000 more qualified lifesavers in our community every year.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Each year, about 357,000 Americans suffer sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, and only about 8 percent of these victims survive.
- CPR can nearly triple these victims’ survival rates by providing assistance until the EMTs arrive.
- If all Michigan high school students learn basic CPR prior to graduation, Michigan will gain 100,000 more CPR-trained lifesavers each year.
- Four out of every five cardiac arrests occur at home, so family members’ lives are the ones students are most likely to save.
- Hands-Only CPR training can take as little as 30 minutes and can be easily incorporated into existing curriculum.
- Many school districts already teach CPR to students with the help of community members or local police, fire or ambulance agencies who offer CPR training.
- 34 states across the country have passed laws to ensure that every high school student is CPR-trained before graduation, and it’s saving lives.
- Communities that have high school CPR training have seen dramatic increases in survival rates for cardiac arrest victims.
Endorsed by:
- American Heart Association
- American College of Cardiology – Michigan Chapter
- S. Mott Children’s Hospital, University of Michigan Congenital Heart Center
- Michigan Association of Ambulance Services
- Michigan College of Emergency Physicians
- Michigan Emergency Nurses Association
- Michigan Fraternal Order of Police
- Michigan State Medical Society
- Project ADAM Michigan
- SaveMIHeart
- Washtenaw County Medical Society
- Wayne State University
Let’s get pumped up about CPR in Michigan schools!
heart.org/CPRmi
#CPRmi