GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Teaching our students CPR before they graduate would put 100,000 more qualified lifesavers in our community every year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Each year, about 357,000 Americans suffer sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, and only about 8 percent of these victims survive.

CPR can nearly triple these victims' survival rates by providing assistance until the EMTs arrive.

If all Michigan high school students learn basic CPR prior to graduation, Michigan will gain 100,000 more CPR-trained lifesavers each year.

Four out of every five cardiac arrests occur at home, so family members' lives are the ones students are most likely to save.

Hands-Only CPR training can take as little as 30 minutes and can be easily incorporated into existing curriculum.

Many school districts already teach CPR to students with the help of community members or local police, fire or ambulance agencies who offer CPR training.

34 states across the country have passed laws to ensure that every high school student is CPR-trained before graduation, and it’s saving lives.

Communities that have high school CPR training have seen dramatic increases in survival rates for cardiac arrest victims.

Endorsed by:

American Heart Association

American College of Cardiology – Michigan Chapter

S. Mott Children’s Hospital, University of Michigan Congenital Heart Center

Michigan Association of Ambulance Services

Michigan College of Emergency Physicians

Michigan Emergency Nurses Association

Michigan Fraternal Order of Police

Michigan State Medical Society

Project ADAM Michigan

SaveMIHeart

Washtenaw County Medical Society

Wayne State University

Let’s get pumped up about CPR in Michigan schools!

heart.org/CPRmi

#CPRmi

