Let’s get pumped up about CPR in Michigan schools!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Teaching our students CPR before they graduate would put 100,000 more qualified lifesavers in our community every year.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Each year, about 357,000 Americans suffer sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, and only about 8 percent of these victims survive.
  • CPR can nearly triple these victims’ survival rates by providing assistance until the EMTs arrive.
  • If all Michigan high school students learn basic CPR prior to graduation, Michigan will gain 100,000 more CPR-trained lifesavers each year.
  • Four out of every five cardiac arrests occur at home, so family members’ lives are the ones students are most likely to save.
  • Hands-Only CPR training can take as little as 30 minutes and can be easily incorporated into existing curriculum.
  • Many school districts already teach CPR to students with the help of community members or local police, fire or ambulance agencies who offer CPR training.
  • 34 states across the country have passed laws to ensure that every high school student is CPR-trained before graduation, and it’s saving lives.
  • Communities that have high school CPR training have seen dramatic increases in survival rates for cardiac arrest victims.

Endorsed by: 

  • American Heart Association
  • American College of Cardiology – Michigan Chapter
  • S. Mott Children’s Hospital, University of Michigan Congenital Heart Center
  • Michigan Association of Ambulance Services
  • Michigan College of Emergency Physicians
  • Michigan Emergency Nurses Association
  • Michigan Fraternal Order of Police
  • Michigan State Medical Society
  • Project ADAM Michigan
  •  SaveMIHeart
  • Washtenaw County Medical Society
  • Wayne State University

