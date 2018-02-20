Looking ahead to West Michigan Walking Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Walking Challenge is coming back again this year.
The challenge was started by Terryberry, a Grand Rapids company dedicated to employee recognition. It encourages businesses and organizations to get up and get moving in a friendly competition.
This year’s challenge runs April 16 to May 27.
Employees track their steps on walking apps or step counting devices. Steps among colleagues are added together for a total that is put up against other organizations signed up for the challenge.
Last year, 52 West Michigan companies took part in the challenge and walked more than a billion steps combined.
JW Marriott came in first, followed by aj.. Veneklasen, Inc. and Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC.
