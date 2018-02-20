Lowell biodigester equipment up for auction

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The contents of the former Lowell Energy AD plant biodigester will be on the auction block soon.

The city council voted to shut the biodigester down because of the bad odor it omitted. Since then, it has remained at its site awaiting its dismantling.

Now, all of the plant’s contents — including equipment, process piping and inventory — starts with at the price of $100,000. Other items like feeding systems and containers will also be available for a smaller cost.

Bidding will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 13 at bidenergy.com. Appointments can be made to inspect the facility by calling 866.2600.1611.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

