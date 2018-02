GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During Black History Month, we are looking into programs that are working with the African American community in the Grand Rapids area. Today we talked with Cassie Kobler from the Kent County Health Department about the REACH program.

REACH stands for Racial & Ethnic Approaches to Community Health, and works to address health disparities and risk for chronic disease: healthy eating, active living, tobacco-free living.

