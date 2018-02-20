Man arrested for series of home invasions

Related Coverage Man linked to home invasions in multiple counties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities arrested the suspect in a series of home invasions across several counties after receiving tips from citizens.

The man was arrested in Grand Rapids Tuesday after authorities released a series of surveillance images taken during one of the incidents Saturday. His identity is being withheld pending arraignment.

The string of home invasions happened between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday at homes in Allegan, Ottawa and Kent Counties.

In Allegan County a man broke into neighboring homes and took a wedding ring, an undisclosed amount of cash and broke open an empty safe. TVs were stolen in each of the Ottawa and Kent County incidents.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

