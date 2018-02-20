Man shot during fight in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after a fight in a Kalamazoo residence resulted in a shooting.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 900 block of N Church Street in Kalamazoo.
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety release said when officers arrived on scene, a woman outside the residence told them someone inside had been shot. Upon entry, officers discovered two adult males fighting in the living room, one of which was holding a knife while the other attempted to hold him down.
The release said an 18-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm that wasn’t life-threatening during the scuffle. He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital for treatment and has been released.
The other man, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was taken into custody on charges of felonious assault, first-degree domestic assault, felony firearm, and resisting and obstructing.
A knife and a firearm were recovered inside the residence.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.