Manistee Co. teen arrested for making threats towards school

WELLSTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Manistee County teen was arrested Monday after making a threat to “shoot up” Brethren High School.

Authorities were called to the school after receiving a threat complaint Monday. Deputies then went to the teen’s home where he admitted to making the statements but said he was joking, according to a Manistee County Sheriff’s Office release.

The release said an AR-15 and the teen’s cell phone were confiscated from his home.

He is facing a charge of making a terrorist threat. The 17-year-old’s name is being withheld until he is arraigned.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

