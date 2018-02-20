Montcalm Co. bookkeeper sentenced for embezzlement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who admitted to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in Montcalm County was sentenced to time behind bars Tuesday.

Stephanie DeBoer was sentenced to 48 months in custody followed by three years of supervised release in addition to paying over $307,000 in restitution.

DeBoer pleaded guilty to a federal charge of embezzlement or theft of union funds last November. She admitted to embezzling $307,500 over the course of three years while she worked as the office manager and bookkeeper for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 876.

According to her plea agreement, she admitted to writing unauthorized checks to herself and depositing the funds in personal bank accounts. She used the money to cover several credit cards and accounts in addition to using the stolen funds to pay her rent.

In exchange for her plea, another embezzlement charge and a failure to appear charge were dismissed.

