Officials prepare for possible flooding in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Since the historic flood of 2013, changes have been made to downtown Grand Rapids and throughout the city.

Since then, the city of Grand Rapids has spent $10 million dollars to protect areas from the next big flood.

After an agreement was reached with Federal Emergency Management Agency, the city raised flood walls by as much as three feet in some places. Controls have been added throughout the city to keep river water from backing up into the storm drain system.

Also, a raised bank was added along the east side of the Grand River, south of Leonard Street.

Building owners in the area have boosted protection as well, one in particular is Plaza Towers. The building was one of the places that saw a major amount of damage from the historic flood in 2013. The building now has a large steel door in the opening to block floodwaters from getting inside.

FLOODING ANTICIPATED THIS WEEK IN KENT CO.

The recent snow melt paired with the one to three inches of rain forecasted this week are creating flooding concerns. The National Weather Service has issued flood watches and warnings throughout Kent County for the Grand, Rogue and Thornapple rivers.

Low-lying areas near the rivers in Comstock Township, Rockford and Lowell could experience flooding, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator Jack Stewart released the following items for residents to keep in mind:

“Road closures are possible in some areas. Just two feet of floodwaters can sweep away a car. If you see flood water in the road, or barricades/signs posted on roads, for your safety and that of first responders, please turn around and take a different route.

“Do not try to walk or swim through flood waters. River and creek waters can move fast and carry debris that can be dangerous. Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock people off their feet.

“Keep pets away from flood waters.

“Prepare in advance. If you live in an area prone to flooding, make sure personal identification items (i.e. passports and birth certificates) are protected. Back up computer files and keep them in a safe place or store them in a cloud-based service.

“Stay tuned to alerts via TV, radio or weather apps for your phone.”

