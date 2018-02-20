Portage man arrested for assaulting parents

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage man was arrested Sunday for attempting to detain and assault his mother.

James Fett Jr. was arrested after his mother called police from a neighbor’s house and stated her son was attempting to kill her.

After responding to the call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers discovered the woman had ropes tied around her ankles and packing tape stuck to her. The victim then told police she was assaulted and tied to a chair in the basement.

Police said the victim reported cutting herself free after Fett had left the home. The reason Fett left was to drive to Livingston County and assault his father.

After returning to Portage, officers stopped Fett near his mother’s home and arrested him. He is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder.

Anyone with information on the incidents are asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

