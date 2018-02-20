Potholes snarl traffic, damage vehicles on WB I-196

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Several vehicles have been damaged due to potholes on westbound I-196 near Hudsonville Tuesday morning.

The potholes are located on the right lane of westbound I-196 after 32nd Avenue between mile markers 60 and 62 in Hudsonville. The right lane is closed Tuesday morning while crews work to clear the scene.

Ottawa County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that if drivers damage their vehicles, they should get off the road as far as possible then call for assistance. Drivers should not leave their vehicles.

The road commission and Michigan Department of Transportation have been dispatched to fill the potholes.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

