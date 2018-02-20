Sandbags hold back flooding in Mattawan





MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — In the village of Mattawan, flooding is shutting down a portion of Main Street near McGillen Avenue and residents are using sandbags to protect their homes from the water.

“If I hadn’t done anything this early … it would have been all around our house,” Kitty Hubbard, who lives next to Payne S. Creek off of Main Street, said.

Hubbard has dealt with flooding before, so she was worried when the rain continued overnight Monday into Tuesday.

“I was up all night watching, to make sure,” she said.

She called the fire department around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to get sandbags in place.

The Mattawan Fire Department says it filled close to 200 sandbags Tuesday.

“We called public works they got our sandbags ready for us and we started filling them, took them out and stacked them,” Firefighter Justin McLean said.

Hubbard’s neighbor Terry Teeter installed pumps to keep water away from his house.

“So far nothing in the basement,” he said.

Now that all the precautions are in place, all they can do is watch and wait.

“We just got to wait for it to go down,” Teeter said. “It’s going to be a couple of days like this.”

