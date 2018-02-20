Series of trailer break-ins in St. Joseph Co.

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a series of attempted break-ins of trailers in St. Joseph County.

Deputies were dispatched Monday to the 22000 block of Klines Resort Road in Mendon Township to investigate the breaking and entering of a trailer. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered six trailers on the same road showed signs of attempted breaking and entering.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269.467.9045 or Crime Stoppers at 800.342.7867.

