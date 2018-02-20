Train derails near 28th Street in Wyoming





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A train derailment shut down stretches of 28th and 32nd streets in Wyoming Tuesday night.

A locomotive and a few cars of the freight train have gone off the tracks, which run beneath 28th Street SW just east of US-131. There has not been any word of serious injuries.

The precise cause of the derailment is not yet known, but the tracks appear to have shifted in the wet ground and the train simply rolled off the line. City workers have a backhoe and other equipment at the scene trying to dig the train free.

The derailment happened around 9:40 p.m. Both directions of 28th are closed between US-131 and Buchanan Avenue SW. The ramp to 28th from northbound US-131 is blocked off, Kent County dispatch says.

The derailed cars stretch as far south as 32nd Street, which is also closed.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

