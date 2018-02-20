No site yet for Kzoo shooting spree memorial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — On the two-year anniversary of the shooting spree that killed six people in the Kalamazoo area, efforts continue to build a large memorial to the victims.

The ForeverStrong memorial project is being spearheaded by Laurie Smith, the wife and mother of shooting rampage victims Rich and Tyler Smith.

In a Monday release, ForeverStrong said it is still working to raise between $2 million and $3 million for a memorial walkway and pavilion — referred to as the Memorial Axis — and some $7 million for a memorial soccer center. Those figures don’t include the cost of land. Donations may be made at the ForeverStrong website.

The organization is still working to find locations for the Axis and soccer center. It said it has looked at eight spots, only one of which is still a viable option. It did not specify where that site is, though it said the “ideal property” would run along I-94 in Kalamazoo County. The original plan was for the Axis and soccer center to be on the same property, but that may have to change based on where property can be found.

THE SHOOTING RAMPAGE

The shooting spree starting on the afternoon of Feb. 20, 2016, when Tiana Carruthers was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Richland Township. She’s credited with saving nearby children, including her own. Carruthers was seriously injured but survived.

The second shooting happened more than four hours later at the Seelye Kia auto dealership in Kalamazoo, where 53-year-old father and 17-year-old son Rich and Tyler Smith were killed. Tyler Smith’s girlfriend hid from the shooter and then called 911 after he left.

The third and deadliest shooting happened less than half an hour later in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel in Texas Township. Judy Brown, 74; Barbara Hawthorne, 68; Mary Jo Nye, 60; and Mary Lou Nye, 62, were killed. Abbie Kopf, who 14 at the time, was shot in the head. Doctors initially said she may die — but she lived. There have been setbacks in her recovery, but it continues to progress.

Jason Dalton, 47, of Cooper Township, faces a total of 16 criminal counts in the shooting rampage and is pleading insanity. Police reports say he told investigators that a “devil” manifested in his Uber app and controlled his body. He said the app would make different sounds to tell him who he should kill.

His case has been winding its way through the legal system as attorneys debate whether some of the statements he made to police following his arrest should be admissible at trial. Dalton has appealed that matter to the Michigan Supreme Court; there is no word yet on whether the court will hear the case.

